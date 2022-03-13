Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.09.

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,577 shares of company stock worth $4,190,685.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Agiliti by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.