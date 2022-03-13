Aion Hits Market Cap of $39.44 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Aion has a total market cap of $39.44 million and $3.17 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.13 or 0.99775490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.32 or 0.00251884 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00135896 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00261510 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004736 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034027 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.