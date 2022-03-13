Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,383 shares of company stock valued at $62,303,976 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

