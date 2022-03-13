Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.87. 24,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average is $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $165.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Alamo Group (Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.