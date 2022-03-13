Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $784.14 million.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.43.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

