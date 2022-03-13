Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

BABA traded down $6.21 on Friday, reaching $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,271,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675,516. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $138.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

