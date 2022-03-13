Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.55

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 16752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIRD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

