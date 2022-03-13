Allegion plc (ALLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 31st

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Allegion has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

ALLE stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.85. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allegion by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

