Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.05

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 5330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

