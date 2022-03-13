AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 98.4% in February

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ACV traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 30,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,251. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,020.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,723 shares of company stock worth $90,729.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,097 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

