Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
AMR stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
