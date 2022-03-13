Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

AMR stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $2,030,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

