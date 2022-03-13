ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of DTEC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

