alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in February

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALSRF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. alstria office REIT has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSRF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

