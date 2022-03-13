Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 3.6%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 66,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,669,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

