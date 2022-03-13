Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stake Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth $246,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 62.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 387,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ALTO opened at $6.13 on Friday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $446.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.