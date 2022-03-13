AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $67,530.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.82 or 0.06534160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.73 or 1.00195884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041445 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

