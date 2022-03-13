American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans $0.12 Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMBK opened at $16.00 on Friday. American Bank has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.
American Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
