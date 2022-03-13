American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Plans $0.12 Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBK opened at $16.00 on Friday. American Bank has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

Get American Bank alerts:

American Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.