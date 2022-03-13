American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04. 49 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83.

Get American Century Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Century Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.