American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AHOTF. TD Securities began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares began coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

