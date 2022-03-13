American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

TR stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

