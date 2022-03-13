American International Group Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 749,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 68,036 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.47 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

