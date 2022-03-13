American International Group Inc. Sells 1,557 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $30.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

