American International Group Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Banner worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Banner by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Banner by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banner by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Banner by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

