American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in AppFolio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,104,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,043,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 147,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in AppFolio by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 292,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,182,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPF stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,829.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.63.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

