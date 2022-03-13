American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of WesBanco worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WesBanco by 104.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $1,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.98.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

