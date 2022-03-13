American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$1.78 EPS.

AOUT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 513,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,855. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. CL King dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

