American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. 60,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,131. American Software has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.75.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

