AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) PT Raised to €50.00 at Citigroup

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from €35.00 ($38.04) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

