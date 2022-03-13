AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) PT Raised to €50.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from €35.00 ($38.04) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (Get Rating)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.