Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will post $500.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRX stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 558,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,738. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

