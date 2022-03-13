Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,662,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.60. 3,964,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.85 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

