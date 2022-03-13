Analysts Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 220,095 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

