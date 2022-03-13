Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will announce $170.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $170.90 million. Five9 reported sales of $137.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $755.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $757.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $935.44 million, with estimates ranging from $908.86 million to $972.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.38. 1,023,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.45. Five9 has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.