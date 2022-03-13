Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. RBB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBB. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. 35,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,190. The firm has a market cap of $482.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.89. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

