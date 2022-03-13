Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. 291,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,355. The company has a market capitalization of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.
About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
