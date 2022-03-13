Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $567.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.00 million and the highest is $596.15 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $597.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,896,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after buying an additional 143,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

CW traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.13. 167,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.