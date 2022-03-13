Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. 794,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,834. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

