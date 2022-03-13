Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.52. 261,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ManTech International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

