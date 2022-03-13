Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) to announce $187.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.20 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $195.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $780.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.16 million to $803.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $874.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.24 million to $926.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.59. 235,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $546.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

