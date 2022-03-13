Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.24 Million

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) to announce $225.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $255.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $986.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.74 million to $991.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

SLAB stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.68. The company had a trading volume of 474,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,696. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

