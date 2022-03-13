Analysts Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,817,000 after purchasing an additional 311,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

