Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will announce $33.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $34.34 million. Vericel reported sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $184.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.52 million to $185.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.64 million, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $233.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,975,000 after acquiring an additional 197,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 447,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $33.99 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

