Analysts Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Target Price at $63.00

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. 206,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after buying an additional 106,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

