Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target at $12.79

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

