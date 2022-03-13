Analysts Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $241.65

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.43. 387,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $212,390.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,444. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

