Analysts Set Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT at $7.50

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 6,816,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,767,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 18.21. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

