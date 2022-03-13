Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $139.93

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.93.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.44. 513,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.64. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

