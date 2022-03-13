Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT at $39.36

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUSMF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. 747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839. Russel Metals has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.