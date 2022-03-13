Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT at $330.00

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of SAIA traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.35. The stock had a trading volume of 202,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Saia has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.86.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

