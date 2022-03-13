Analyzing American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Virtual Cloud Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,155.84%. Kubient has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 391.80%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Kubient.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Kubient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.68 -$27.17 million N/A N/A Kubient $2.90 million 8.99 -$7.89 million ($0.70) -2.61

Kubient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10%

Summary

American Virtual Cloud Technologies beats Kubient on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Kubient (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

