Analyzing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Centerra Gold pays out -17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Fields has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Centerra Gold and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Gold Fields 1 1 1 0 2.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential downside of 20.52%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Gold Fields’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.40 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.93 Gold Fields $4.20 billion 3.54 $789.30 million N/A N/A

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Gold Fields on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.